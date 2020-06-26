Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0266

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $147,881.41 and $799.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01841333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00171564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 5,923,669 coins and its circulating supply is 5,563,669 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.