B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.