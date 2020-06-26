BMO Capital Markets Increases Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLFNF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

