Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

BOUYF stock remained flat at $$31.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.71. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

