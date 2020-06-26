Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.