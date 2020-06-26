Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of KB Home worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KB Home by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 100,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,363. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.