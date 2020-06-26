Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 213,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.83. 12,359,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

