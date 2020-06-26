Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.20. 48,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

