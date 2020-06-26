Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 641,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

