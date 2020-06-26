Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 37,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,227. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

