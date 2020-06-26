Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

WELL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 45,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.