Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.52. 3,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $278.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.