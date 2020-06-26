Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

MCD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.78. 948,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,225. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.