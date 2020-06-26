Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $15.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,453,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.10. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $671.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

