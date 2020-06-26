Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 630,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,022,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

