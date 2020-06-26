Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

