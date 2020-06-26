Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 185.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 242,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 141,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

