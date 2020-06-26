Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 319.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,869,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,841,420. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

