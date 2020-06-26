Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

