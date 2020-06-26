Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 139,983 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,983 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.28. 4,625,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,195. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

