Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CryoPort worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CryoPort by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CryoPort by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

CryoPort stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.51. 18,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,700. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CryoPort Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.