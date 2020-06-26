Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,006 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $57,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,939. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

