Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,558 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -962.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.