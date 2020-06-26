Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 497 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.34. 170,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

