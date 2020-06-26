Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 624 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $188.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,933. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $195.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.