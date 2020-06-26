Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 64,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

