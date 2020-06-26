Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.87. 41,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.