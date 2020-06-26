Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.70.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.28. 5,900,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $385.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

