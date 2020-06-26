Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 23,979,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,089,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.