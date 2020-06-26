Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

BRDCY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 17,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.25). Bridgestone had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

