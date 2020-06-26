British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 51,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

