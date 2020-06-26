British Land’s (BTLCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut British Land from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,739. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

