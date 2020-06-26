Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

COLL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 188,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.48 million, a P/E ratio of -44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

