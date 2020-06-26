Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

