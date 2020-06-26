Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $542,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,969,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

