Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Shares of STX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,744. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.