Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 1,273,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,769. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,111,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,555,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

