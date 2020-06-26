Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $320.00

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,856. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $371.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

