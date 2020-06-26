Brokerages Set Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 8,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

