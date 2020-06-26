Brokerages Set Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Target Price at $85.50

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

D traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 1,176,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,597,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

