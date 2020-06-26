Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $84.25

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,371. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

