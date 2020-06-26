Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) PT at $114.37

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.37.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,370. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after buying an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 87.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 90.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

