Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $23.83

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 225,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

