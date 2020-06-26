Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 2,546.11

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,551.67 ($32.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($28.64) to GBX 2,240 ($28.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($37.42) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($37.29) to GBX 2,935 ($37.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

LON SXS traded up GBX 52 ($0.66) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,553 ($32.49). The company had a trading volume of 443,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,605.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,655.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,072 ($39.10).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

