Brokerages Set United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) PT at $30.50

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $645.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

