Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 102,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.70 and a beta of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

