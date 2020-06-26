Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. 31,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

