Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

