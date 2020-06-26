Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

