Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,646.01

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,646.01 and traded as high as $2,750.00. Caledonia Investments shares last traded at $2,735.00, with a volume of 26,991 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,650.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,809.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.